Ayyanna Patrudu highlights transparency in revenue reforms

Anakapalli: AssemblySpeaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu mentioned that State’s revenue administration is being decisively set back on track after years of irregularities that caused hardship to farmers during the YSRCP’s rule.

Addressing the gathering at the new pattadar passbooks distribution programme organised by the revenue department in Narsipatnam on Friday, the Assembly Speaker criticised the practices followed by the previous YSRCP government that arbitrarily issued passbooks and burdened farmers. He questioned the justification behind printing photographs of political leaders on the land documents that rightfully belong to farming families for generations.

Putting an end to such practices, Ayyanna Patrudu stated that the NDA government has introduced new passbooks bearing only the state emblem, symbolising dignity, neutrality and respect for farmers’ ownership rights.

Highlighting the government’s embrace of modern technology, the Assembly Speaker said the newly-issued passbooks are embedded with advanced security features, including a QR code. By scanning the code on a smartphone, farmers can instantly access complete land details, ensuring total transparency. This technological upgrade will effectively prevent record tampering, fraudulent registrations and illegal transfers of land, he informed.

Strengthening the government’s resolve, Ayyanna Patrudu assured that a comprehensive land re-survey programme is underway across all 175 constituencies in the state. Every error will be corrected and justice ensured for farmers, he said, underlining that land rights are the foundation of rural security.

Sharing the constituency’s data, Ayyanna Patrudu stated that 16,209 pattadar passbooks were prepared in Narsipatnam in a single day. He announced a farmer-friendly initiative under which passbooks will be delivered directly through village secretariats. Market Committee chairman Gavireddy Venkata Ramana, constituency Jana Sena Party in-charge Suryachandra, ZPTC Ramanamma, RDO V.V. Ramana, along with tahsildars, MPPs, party presidents, councillors, and corporation directors were present.