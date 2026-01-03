Govt aims to provide corporate-level medical services to poor

Anakapalli: DistrictCollector Vijaya Krishnan stated that the government’s objective is to provide corporate-level medical service to the poor.

Inaugurating a waiting hall and operation theatres at NTR Government Hospital here on Friday, he mentioned that the government is upgrading the equipment in government hospitals.

The operation theatres were constructed with modular and laminar airflow technology. The technology provides safe, highly sterile and adaptable surgical environment, reducing the risk of infections. The technology helps prevent germs and dust from entering the operating rooms, Vijaya Krishna informed. The Collector felicitated Anakapalli and Elamanchili MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna and Sundarapu Vijay Kumar and the management of Novopor Life Sciences for their support in the development of the hospital.

Later, Collector Vijaya Krishnan along with MLA Konathala Ramakrishna conducted a meeting with the hospital development committee. They reviewed several development initiatives related to the hospital. Afterwards, she inspected hospital premises and issued orders to the zonal commissioner to maintain cleanliness in the hospital surroundings.

A patient attendants’ waiting hall and general, ophthalmology, gynaecology, and orthopedic modular and laminar operation theatres and scan centres, renovated with Rs 1 crore with the support of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of Novopor Life Sciences.

DM&HO Dr Hymavathi, district hospitals coordinator Srinivas, district headquarters hospital superintendent Krishna Rao, zonal commissioner Chakravarthi and directors of the hospital development committee were present.