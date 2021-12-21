  • Menu
Guntur: Telugu Mahila activists destroy liquor bottles

The activists of Telugu Mahila breaking liquor bottles during a protest in Mangalagiri on Tuesday
Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anita criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to implement total prohibition in a phased manner as promised during elections

Guntur: Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anita criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to implement total prohibition in a phased manner as promised during elections.

Telugu Mahila activists led by V Anita purchased liquor bottles from a shop at Tipparla Bazar in Mangalagiri on Tuesday and broke them on the road during a protest. They raised slogans against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on this occasion, Anita criticised that fake brands of liquor bottles were being sold in the State. She alleged that the aim of the government was to increase liquor sales during Christmas, New Year and Sankranti, hence it reduced liquor prices. She demanded the government implementation of total prohibition and keep up its election promise.

