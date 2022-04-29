Guntur: Tension as stone pelted at Lokesh

Guntur: Tension prevailed at Tumpudi village of Duggirala in Guntur district on Thursday when YSRCP and TDP workers clashed. The incident occurred when TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh visited the village to console the family members of the murdered woman.

TDP leaders alleged that YSRCP activists obstructed Lokesh's vehicle while the YSRCP noted that a large number of TDP activists and supporters from outside came to the village to create problem. Jostling took place between the activists of two parties. At the same time, unknown persons pelted stones on police personnel, who were trying to disperse the supporters of two sides.

YSRCP activists allegedly pelted a stone at Nara Lokesh, which landed near him. Police brought the situation under control. Two cops sustained minor injuries. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that during 1,000 days of YSRCP rule, over 800 women were attacked. Addressing the media at Tumpudi village on Thursday, he said that 'YS Raja Reddy ruling' is continuing in the State. He said though some persons pelted stone at him, he will not go back. He wondered how Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez can say deceased Tirupathamma was not gangraped without the postmortem report coming out. TDP Politburo member Nakka Anand Babu, TDP Guntur parliament in-charge Tenali Sravan were present.