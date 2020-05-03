Guntur: Tension prevails at Dachepalli as police stop migrant workers

Guntur: Tension prevailed at Dachepalli check-post when the police stopped about 100 migrant workers from Hyderabad and Nizamabad districts going to their native places in coastal districts.



They reached Dachepalli check-post at 5 pm on Saturday on their bikes and requested to allow them into the State.

They recalled that the Central government relaxed norms to send migrant workers to go to their native places and requested the police officials to allow them into the State.

The police officials asked them to show papers or letter issued by Telangana government to allow them to go to AP. However, the workers failed to produce letters issued by the T-State.

Then the police officials rejected their request and asked them to go back or go to quarantine. The workers quarreled with police and protested. The police warned them to go back. The migrated workers argued that they came from over 400 km and added that it would be difficult for them to go back.

Speaking to The Hans India, Gurazala DSP K Srihari Babu said, "If they are migrant workers they should meet local tahasildar. Based on tahasildar's recommendation, the District Collector will send them to their native place by bus. If they come through proper channel, nobody will stop them. They are violating lockdown orders. That was the reason why police stopped them."