Guntur: Tension rises in Ippatam village as officials carry out demolitions

Guntur: Residents of Ippatam village in Tadepalli Mandal of Guntur district once again face the threat of demolitions as officials have resumed the process in the name of encroachment. According to the sources, the officials demolished 12 houses with JCBs and it left the villagers angry and frustrated.

According to officials, the demolitions were carried out because the houses had built retaining walls that were in violation of the permitted house plans. The situation has become so tense that a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. The villagers are angry and feel that they are being unfairly targeted by the authorities.

This is not the first time that the authorities have carried out demolitions in the village. Earlier, in the name of road widening, the authorities had carried out demolitions which had become a controversial issue. Due to the protests from the villagers, the demolitions were stopped at that time.