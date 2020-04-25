Guntur: Tobacco Board to resume auctions from tomorrow

Guntur: Tobacco Board will resume auctions at Jangareddygudem-1, Jangareddygudem-2 of West Godavari district and Tanguturu-1 and Tanguturu-2 auction platforms of Prakasam district from April 27.



The Board officials are already making necessary arrangements to conduct auctions at other platforms in the State also. The officials directed the auction superintendents to take all precautionary measures to prevent crowding at the platforms and maintain social distancing.

According to official sources, the Board had permitted to produce 135 million kg of tobacco in the State and the farmers produced 140 million kg. So far, the traders purchased 5 million kg of tobacco at auction platforms in the State.

The traders have to purchase 135 million kg of tobacco stocks from the farmers. Once auction resumes, it will continue at least for two months. The traders will purchase the stocks and keep the stocks in godowns.

As the Indian Tobacco Association came forward to purchase tobacco from farmers, the Board took initiative to start auctions.

Tobacco Board Chairman Yadlapati Raghunath Babu said, "We will start auctions at two auction platforms in Jangareddygudem and two auction platforms in Tanguturu in Prakasam district from Monday. While Ongole city is in red zone, auction platforms in Tanguturu are in green zone. The district administration will conduct tests and allow the officials to go to Tanguturu from Ongole. The officials have to stay in Tanguturu till May 2."