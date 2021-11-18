  • Menu
Guntur: Ummareddy, Murugudu file nominations for MLC election

YSRCP MLC candidates Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao submitting their nomination papers to Returning Officer AS Dinesh Kumar in Guntur on Wednesday
YSRCP MLC candidates Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao submitting their nomination papers to Returning Officer AS Dinesh Kumar in Guntur on Wednesday

Highlights

YSRCP MLC candidates Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao filed their nominations to contest in the MLC elections from local bodies quota here on Wednesday

Guntur: YSRCP MLC candidates Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao filed their nominations to contest in the MLC elections from local bodies quota here on Wednesday.

They handed over their nomination papers to Joint Collector and Returning Officer for MLC election AS Dinesh Kumar at the Collectorate.

While Ummareddy Venkateswarlu was accompanied by Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao; Murugudu Hanumantha Rao was accompanied by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy and party leaders.

The YSRCP has sufficient majority in the local bodies in the district. Election is a cakewalk for the party candidates. Meanwhile, the Police department made elaborate security arrangements at the Collectorate.

News

Company

Entertainment

