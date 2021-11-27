  • Menu
Guntur: Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, Murugudu Hanumantha Rao elected MLCs

Dr Ummareddy Venkaetswarulu, Murugudu Hanumantha Rao receiving certificate of election to the Legislative Council from the returning officer at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Friday
Dr Ummareddy Venkaetswarulu, Murugudu Hanumantha Rao receiving certificate of election to the Legislative Council from the returning officer at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Friday

Highlights

Both are elected to the Legislative Council from the local bodies’ quota

Guntur: YSRCP MLC candidates Dr Ummareddy and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao have been elected to the State Legislative Council from local bodies quota on Friday.

District returning officer A S Dinesh Kumar made an announcement to this effect.

He handed over declarations to Dr Ummareddy Venakateswarulu and Murudugu Hanumantha Rao at a programme held at the Collectorate.

At present Janga Krishna Murthy, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Lella Appi Reddy, T Kalpalatha Reddy, representing the YSRCP in the State Legislative Council.

Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarulu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao were also now elected to the State Legislative Council.

