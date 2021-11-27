Guntur: Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, Murugudu Hanumantha Rao elected MLCs

Guntur: YSRCP MLC candidates Dr Ummareddy and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao have been elected to the State Legislative Council from local bodies quota on Friday.

District returning officer A S Dinesh Kumar made an announcement to this effect.

He handed over declarations to Dr Ummareddy Venakateswarulu and Murudugu Hanumantha Rao at a programme held at the Collectorate.

At present Janga Krishna Murthy, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Lella Appi Reddy, T Kalpalatha Reddy, representing the YSRCP in the State Legislative Council.

Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarulu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao were also now elected to the State Legislative Council.