Guntur: Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, Murugudu Hanumantha Rao elected MLCs
Both are elected to the Legislative Council from the local bodies’ quota
Guntur: YSRCP MLC candidates Dr Ummareddy and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao have been elected to the State Legislative Council from local bodies quota on Friday.
District returning officer A S Dinesh Kumar made an announcement to this effect.
He handed over declarations to Dr Ummareddy Venakateswarulu and Murudugu Hanumantha Rao at a programme held at the Collectorate.
At present Janga Krishna Murthy, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Lella Appi Reddy, T Kalpalatha Reddy, representing the YSRCP in the State Legislative Council.
Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarulu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao were also now elected to the State Legislative Council.
