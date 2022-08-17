Guntur: Urban health centre building inaugurated

Guntur: Prathipadu MLA Mekathoti Sucharita said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for medical and health and included 2,900 diseases in the list of YSR Arogyasri. She along with GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri inaugurated Dr YSR Urban Health Centre building at Adavitakkellapadu in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the MLA recalled that the government had filled vacant doctors' posts in hospitals and vacant posts in medical and health department to render better medical services to people. The government hospitals were renovated, she added. Sucharita said that the government is extending financial assistance from CMRF to the diseases that were not covered under YSR Arogyasri.

GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said the government introduced the family doctor system to render better medical services to the patients and added that doctors will go door-to-door to provide medical services. Corporators Smita, Padmaja and Sambireddy were among those present.