Guntur: Urban Superintendent of Police PHD Ramakrishna says to maintain social distance in the Rythu Bazaars

Guntur: Urban Superintendent of Police PHD Ramakrishna on Thursday conducted a telephone conference with the Guntur Municipal Corporation officials and directed them to make the necessary arrangements to sell vegetables at 16 places in Guntur city and see that social distance is maintained in the Rythu Bazaars.



The Rythu Bazaars were set up at BR Stadium, Yadav School in Old Guntur, Gunta Grounds at Naaz Centre, Grounds opposite to AC College, Stall Girls High School Grounds at Nagarampalem, SK BM High School at AT Agraharam, Lutheran High School at Lodge Centre, Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School in Guntur city, Medical College Boys Hostel at Amaravati Road, Pichukulagunta at Amaravati Road, Naveena School Grounds at Himani Nagar, Chinmaya High School at SVN Colony, Vasavi Complex at Kakani and Andhra Muslim College at Ponnur Road.

He urged the people to call on the number 1902 and lodge a complaint if they have any problems regarding the purchase of essential commodities. Any information regarding persons suffering with the symptoms of coronavirus may be given to 104. If they have any other problems, they may contact control room 100.

Additional SP (Admn) D Gangadhraram was also present.