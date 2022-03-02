Guntur: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu recalls association with Jupudi Yagnanarayana

Guntur: Vice-President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu called on Jupudi Hymavathi and her son and BJP State legal cell convener Jupudi Ranga Raju and their family members. He went to the residence of former MLC and Jan Sangh leader late Jupudi Yagnanarayana at Railpet here on Tuesday.

He recalled his association with Jupudi Yagna Narayana and remembered that while he was a student, he come to meet Jupudi Yagnanarayana. Hymavathi had served meals to him. After becoming the Vice-President, Venkaiah Naidu went to their house and recalled his association with them. Elated by the visit of the Vice-President, Hymavathi said Venkaiah Naidu did hard work and became the Vice-President. She recalled that he had participated in Jai Andhra Movement and wished that Venkaiah Naidu should become the President of India.

Jupudi Yagnanarayana's son Jupudi Ranga Raju, his family members and grandsons and grand-daughters, Dr Mannava Radha Krishna Murthy, Vanama Purnachandra Rao were among those present.

Earlier, the Vice-President went to Annamaiah Adhyatmika Grandhalayam at Brundavan Gardens and Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guntur city. He examined Bhagavad Geetha and Chandamama Kathalu books. He signed in the visitors register.

Later, he had darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Brundavan Gardens Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The temple authorities presented Sesha Vastram to the Vice-President.