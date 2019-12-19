Guntur: Vignans Lara College students excel in English

Guntur: Vignan's Lara College students proved their talent in English language training conducted by the Cambridge in University.

Vignan's Lara principal Dr K Phanindra Kumar said that 193 students participated in the English course conducted by the Cambridge University in England and they attended the examination in November this year. He said 96 per cent of the students passed in the examination.

Speaking on this occasion, Vignan Group chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah explained use of communication skills in English.