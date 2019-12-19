Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Vignans Lara College students excel in English

Guntur: Vignans Lara College students excel in English
Highlights

Vignan's Lara College students proved their talent in English language training conducted by the Cambridge in University.

Guntur: Vignan's Lara College students proved their talent in English language training conducted by the Cambridge in University.

Vignan's Lara principal Dr K Phanindra Kumar said that 193 students participated in the English course conducted by the Cambridge University in England and they attended the examination in November this year. He said 96 per cent of the students passed in the examination.

Speaking on this occasion, Vignan Group chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah explained use of communication skills in English.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top