Guntur: Vithal appointed vice-president of BJP Kisan Morcha

Guntur: BJP State Mirchi Cell convener V Pandu Ranga Vithal was appointed as BJP Kisan Morcha State vice-president.



BJP Kisan Morcha State president Chigurupati Kumara Swamy issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, Pandu Ranga Vithal said he will try to solve the problems of the farmers and MSP. He said he will take steps to strengthen the Kisan Morcha.

He thanked party State president Daggubati Purandeswari and Kisan Morcha State president Chigurupati Kumara Swamy for appointing him as BJP Kiran Morcha State vice-president.

BJP Guntur district president Vanama Narendra and other leaders felicitated him.