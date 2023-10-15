Live
- World famous Mysuru Dasara celebration inagurated by music director Hamsalekha
- Asian Games silver medallist to compete
- ‘Ravan Wala Baba’ lives on in Titarpur
- LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires
- New Delhi: Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner
- Alumni remember days at Hindu College boys’ hostel
- Woman robbed of 6 tolas gold jewellery while playing Bathukamma in Mulugu
- Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party
- LeT terror module busted with arrest of two
- Prez forwards Lokesh plea to Union Home Ministry
Just In
Guntur: Vithal appointed vice-president of BJP Kisan Morcha
Highlights
BJP State Mirchi Cell convener V Pandu Ranga Vithal was appointed as BJP Kisan Morcha State vice-president.
Guntur: BJP State Mirchi Cell convener V Pandu Ranga Vithal was appointed as BJP Kisan Morcha State vice-president.
BJP Kisan Morcha State president Chigurupati Kumara Swamy issued orders to this effect on Saturday.
Speaking on this occasion, Pandu Ranga Vithal said he will try to solve the problems of the farmers and MSP. He said he will take steps to strengthen the Kisan Morcha.
He thanked party State president Daggubati Purandeswari and Kisan Morcha State president Chigurupati Kumara Swamy for appointing him as BJP Kiran Morcha State vice-president.
BJP Guntur district president Vanama Narendra and other leaders felicitated him.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS