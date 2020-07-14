Guntur: Water grid works to be taken up at a cost of 1,650 crore

Guntur: Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy said that the government will call tenders to take up water grid works at a cost of Rs 1650 crore soon. The works will be completed within two years to solve drinking water problem in Palnadu region.

Addressing the media in Piduguralla on Tuesday, he said that he will take steps to supply drinking water to every village. Krishna water from Govindapuram Lift irrigation scheme will be supplied to Piduguralla town to solve drinking water problem. He said he will mount pressure on contractor to complete work and give tap connection to every house.

He urged the people to wear masks and maintain social distance to check spread of Civil-19.