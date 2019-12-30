Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao meets Jagan, criticises Naidu

Guntur: After Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, Opposition TDP lost another member of Assembly as Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao of TDP met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy along with minister for endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. He has been sending signals that he was going to shift his loyalty to YSRCP for some time. This development comes at a time when the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is at the forefront of the fight for continuing state capital in Amaravati.



Giridhara Rao did not participate in the party programme in Guntur city when Naidu came to the city to console farmers who were in the jail for protesting against the shifting the state capital.

The TDP MLA held discussions with minister Velmapalli Srinivasa Rao on Sunday when he visited Guntur city to take part in scholarships distribution programme/

Speaking to media after meeting the Chief Minister, the MLA said that he had discussed the problems in his constituency with Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said he had explained conditions of roads in Guntur city and asked him to release Rs.25 crore to take up repairs.

Supporting the three capitals proposal of the state government, he said though the TDP government had spent Rs 5,500 crore for the construction of the state capital during the five years, it requires at least Rs 1 lakh crore more to complete it but the state government was not in a position to spend that much. He added that the Chief Minister had a clarity on the state capital. He said Jagan had a proposal to develop the state as industrial hub.

Expressing his support to conversion of all government schools into English medium schools, the TDP legislator said children of poor families want to study in English medium and criticised Naidu for maintaining double standards on the issue.