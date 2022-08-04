Guntur: Works on drinking water supply commence

Guntur: Minister for Power, Forests and Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is extending the benefits of welfare schemes to all the eligible.

On Thursday, he unveiled the pylon to start the construction works to supply protected drinking water through pipelines to the residents of Kanteru village at a cost of Rs 2.4 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that they will supply drinking water through taps. MLAs, Ministers, MLC and party leaders will visit each and every house and will explain welfare schemes and development works implemented by the government during the last three years, he said and added that they will take steps to solve the problem if there are any.

He assured that all the development works will be taken up in Tadikonda Assembly constituency on priority basis and added that he will extend his cooperation for the development of Tadikonda.

District Collector M Venugopala Reddy said that starting the Jal Jivan Mission works to supply drinking water is a good sign and drinking water will be supplied through taps to all households.

MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi, RWS Superintendent Engineer Satyanarayana Raju were among those present.