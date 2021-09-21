Guntur: ZPTC Christina meets Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, seeks ZP chairperson post

Guntur: YSRCP Kolluru ZPTC Henry Christina on Tuesday met chief adviser to the government Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy at his office at Tadepalli and requested him to give Guntur district ZP chairperson post to her. District ZP chairperson post was reserved for SC woman. She said the party leadership assured her to give ZP chairperson post and fielded her from Kolluru. She further said that earlier she was contested from Tadikonda Assembly constituency as MLA and was defeated. Later, worked as DCMS chairperson.

Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy replied that he will take up the matter with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and take a decision. It may be mentioned that ZP chairperson election will be held on September 25.

YSRCP bagged all the ZPTCs seats in the district. The party candidate will become ZP chairperson. Except Christina no SC woman is in the race for the post. So, ZP chairperson election is cakewalk for Christina. Special officer's rule will end in the Zilla Parishad as soon as ZP chairperson takes charge.

Out of 57, eight ZPTCs were elected unanimously. Elections were not conducted in Tulluru, Tadikonda and Mangalagiri mandals. ZPTC election was not conducted in Savalyapuram mandal because TDP ZPTC candidate died.

Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Chaitanya directed the officials to take all the steps to conduct MPP vice-presidents and MPP presidents' election to be held on September 24 peacefully.

He imparted training classes to the officials to conduct MPP presidents and vice-presidents election at ZP conference hall in Guntur city on Tuesday. He explained votes counting system in the election. He clarified doubts raised by the officials.

ZP deputy CEO Mohana Rao, ZP officials were present.