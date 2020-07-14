Guntur:TrueNat testing centres inaugurated

Guntur: Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati on Tuesday inaugurated TrueNat testing centre for Covid-19 in Bapatla in the backdrop of increase of Civid-19 cases.

Similarly, MLA Ambati Rambabu and MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad inaugurated TrueNat testing centre for Covid-19 patients in Sattenapalli town.

Increase of testing labs will help the officials to conduct more tests. Testing centre set up in Sattenapalli will release results of fifty patients per day.

Due to delay in testing, the patients have been facing lot of problems. Taking this into consideration, the government set up more centres.