Gurajada award for Chaganti Koteswara Rao kicks up controversy

Vizianagaram: A controversy arose over the awarding of Gurajada award to Chaganti Koteswara Rao. Abhyudaya Rachayitala Sangam (ARASAM) took out a protest rally from Gurjada's residence in Vizianagaram against the announcement of Gurjada award to Chaganti Koteswara Rao.

Gurjada Award is given every year. Poets, artists and writers are protesting against the award of Gurjada award to Chaganti Koteswara Rao this year. They are indignant about giving the award to Chaganti Koteswara Rao, who is different from Gurajada Bhava Jala.

The protestors point out that Chaganti Koteswara Rao used to give spiritual prophecies and Gurjada Bhava Jalam was different from that. The protestors are blaming Chaganti Koteswara Rao, who has a different ideology, for giving this award. The protestors recalled the fact that they had opposed the awarding of Gurajada awards to many people in the film industry in the past as well.