Gutti Kota Lions Club elects new committee

Gooty: Senior Civil Judge Vishwanath Achari, TDP senior leader Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, district health officer EB Devi and others congratulated the newly elected members of Gutti Kota Lions Club on Sunday.

In the elections held for the Gutti Kota Lions Club, BC Venkappa was elected as the president, C Venkateswar Reddy as vice-president, A Gopal as secretary, S Mahbub Bhasha as treasurer, G Srinivasulu as club administrator, Y Hanumesh Reddy as membership chairperson, K Waris Hussain Ali as club coordinator, P Anil Kumar as service chairperson, Sankar Narayana Gupta as marketing chairperson, P Naveen Kumar and Srikaram Ravi as board directors, V Nagendra, B Satya, K Hemalatha, A Puli Konda, Aswa Nagappa, B Murali Mohan Reddy, Basireddy Pullareddy, B Venkataramudu and R Rangaswamy as the members.