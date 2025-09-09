Guv opens live streaming of state info commission hearings

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer inaugurated the live streaming of hearings of Second Appeals and Complaints of the Andhra Pradesh Information Commission at a programme held in Raj Bhavan here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer has said that the live streaming of hearings of the Andhra Pradesh Information Commission will go a long way to ensure more transparency in the functioning of the Commission and appreciated the efforts of the State Information Commission for launching the initiative.

Heeralal Samariya, Chief InformationCommissioner, Central Information Commission, Dr RK Pathak, Scientist-G, State Coordinator and officers of National Informatics Centre, New Delhi, Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Ex Officio Secretary to Governor, were among the officers present on the occasion.

R Mahaboob Basha, State Information Commissioner, AP Information Commission, participated in the programmefrom the Commission’s office through live streaming.