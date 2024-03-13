Guv to take part in PM Suraj Portal inauguration function

Nellore: Governor Abdul Nazeer will be visiting Nellore on Wednesday to participate in the PM Suraj Portal programme proposed to be organised at Sri Venkateswara Kasturibha Kala Kshetrem in the city on Wednesday.

According to District Collector M Harinarayanan, the Governor is expected to land by a helicopter at Police Parade Grounds at 2.55 pm after leaving Gannavaram airport at around 1.40 pm.

Later he will stay at Minerva Grand Hotel up to 3.35 PM. Between 3.40 pm to 5.10 pm, the Governor will participate in the inauguration of PM Suraj Portal programme.

The Governor will distribute health cards to the beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme. Later he will leave for Gannavaram at around 6 pm.

District Collector Harinarayanan along with SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy inspected the arrangements at Sri Venkateswara Kasturibha Kala Kshetrem on Tuesday.