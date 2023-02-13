GVL Narasimha Rao demands to name a district and Airport after Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga

The politics in Andhra Pradesh are revolving around the Kapu community as every party is trying to pacify and gain the much needed support in the next general elections.



Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao demanded the state government to name one of Vijayawada or Machilipatnam districts after the late Kapu Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga. "The greatness of the late Kapu leader, Vangaveeti Ranga, who emerged as a beacon of hope for the poor people and was politically assassinated by gunmen, should be respected," GVL said in the Parliament.

He questioned why the YCP government, which had given the names of other leaders to the districts, did not decide to name Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga. The BJP MP also asked the Central Government to name Vijayawada Airport as Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga International Airport.

The Kapu community is going to play a crucial role in the upcoming elections, the political parties are trying to appease the community. The TDP party especially coming close to Jana Sena to benefit in the next elections.



