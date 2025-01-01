GVMC focuses on development projects

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) took up various development works to the tune of Rs 185.21 crore in the past one year, said city Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari during the annual media briefing held here on Tuesday.

Of them, the renovation of five stadiums which is in progress has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 36.33 crore, explained the Mayor.

To offer quality leisure time, the GVMC completed nine theme parks at a cost of Rs 17.43 crore, she said.

In Visakhapatnam West constituency, about 71 per cent of work related to providing uninterrupted 24/7 water supply neared completion, Hari Venkata Kumari said. As part of the tax collection target in 2024-2025, the GVMC collected Rs 283 crore, the Mayor added.

In order to increase greenery by 50 per cent in the city, the corporation is encouraging community gardening, terrace gardening involving residents, she informed.

The GVMC has been recognised for its exceptional sanitation maintenance and other categories and bagged various awards, including Swachh Bagidari, PM SVANidhi and top prize in best public awareness programme, the Mayor mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, GVMC commissioner P Sampath Kumar said that the city is going to be maintained plastic free from New Year and efforts are being taken to achieve the target. The commissioner called for continued support from the people to make the city free of plastic and thanked those who have been supporting the GVMC’s initiative. He exhorted the denizens to opt for eco-friendly bags instead of plastic.

Twenty-seven projects were taken up by the GVMC to ensure the people of the city receive drinking water supply. Works related to them are in different stages of completion, the commissioner informed.

Further, the GVMC commissioner said that the officials from various departments helped in achieving fourth rank in Swachh Survekshan 2024. Deputy Mayors Jiyyani Sridhar and K Sathish, among others, were present.