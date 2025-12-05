Rachna Sagar’s structured release plan offers Year-Round Support for Board Exam Preparation

From Question Banks to Pre-Board Papers, the strategic release of Innovative learning materials by Rachna Sagar ensure concept-building and board exam readiness among CBSE Students.

New Delhi, 05 November, 2025, Rachna Sagar Pvt. Ltd. stands as a trusted name for millions of students and educators across India. Through the strategically planned release under the ‘Together with’ series, this renowned -educational publisher offers guided support to every CBSE student during their learning journey right from conceptual understanding at the beginning of the session to full-scale board exam readiness. Each phase supports students’ progressive journey, as the learning Framework mirrors the academic intensity.

Each publication under the Together with umbrella is released at a strategic time throughout the session, aligning perfectly with the intensity of students’ preparation cycles. Starting from April–May, the ‘ Together with’ CBSE Question Banks mark the beginning of the session. These books form the base of students’ conceptual clarity and structured practice. The series is built to reinforce knowledge for each chapter, beginning with Mind Maps for a quick visual snapshot of key concepts and interrelations. Strictly designed in accordance with the latest CBSE guidelines, the Chapter-wise Question Banks is an inclusive learning companion for students to understand the concepts and apply the acquired knowledge in the exams effectively.

Framed around the NCERT Textbook syllabus, CBSE question banks are completely aligned with the core syllabus. Released at the very start of the session, these Question Banks provide a well-rounded foundation that promotes gradual preparation. Many of the top educators reviewed Together with as a great resource for assignments, assessments and practice sessions throughout the preparation. The inclusion of different typologies of questions like Case/Source-based, Competency Focussed & Constructed Response Type Questions build a familiarity with evolving exam trends. The question banks with study material include HOTS Questions that are curated to meet CBSE’s competency-based assessment model. The holistic preparation module allows the students to evaluate their performance, identify the areas of improvement and with the full length Practice Papers assists them to build Time Management Skills, speed and accuracy under the exam conditions. Physical with Digital CBSE Question Banks for Grades 10 & 12 are launched for the students to access the knowledge in Online & Offline format. Inclusion of 8k+ Practice questions in dual modes of revision stands it apart from the ordinary ones.

By the mid of the session, students move deeper into their course. For which, Rachna Sagar’s Previous 10 Years’ Question Papers for Class 10 & 12 is released by August. PYQ bridges the gap between classroom learning and actual exam scenarios. The real interaction with exam structure, question types and CBSE marking schemes gives the framework for targeted revision for better retention. 10 Years Solved question papers mirrors the recurring question patterns which boost students’ confidence. The series also features the Latest Board question paper and Competency-Focused Questions dedicated section- vital in the new assessment framework. “Unlike the common Previous Years’ Question Banks available in market, we provide quality content to our learners. The chapter-wise PYQs for the students are designed for the students to complete the anticipated questions from each chapter in one go.” says the Editor-in-chief. The detailed solution are used by students to understand the CBSE Marking Scheme and approach to frame their answers to secure maximum marks. From exam pattern to monitoring progress, Rachna Sagar’s ‘Together with’ series of reference books support at every step towards improved performance. This is the best time to build transition from concept mastery to real exam practice. Students here get a platform to grasp the finer nuances of exam strategic presentation, time management and structure for answer formation, guided by Rachna Sagar’s expert content.

Following the momentum, in September, the launch of Easy Average & Difficult (EAD) level based CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10 & 12, gives next-level preparation tool for students during the final stretch of board exam preparation. EAD Sample Papers includes 15 Physical with Digital Sample Question Papers designed as per latest exam pattern with varying difficulty levels for simulating real exam experience with concise summaries for last-minute study and Pre-Board Papers strictly adhering to the CBSE blueprint. To ensure complete alignment with the latest updates, 35+ EAD concept based CBSE Sample Paper integrates the dual modes of practice. Digital SQPs for Classes 10 & 12 are accessible at GoWebRachnaSagar for continuous online revision and practice. QR Codes provided for instant access to e-sample papers and detailed solutions, to frame a seamless bridge between print and digital learning. The Mock Test Paper modeled precisely on the CBSE exam structure reinforce examination temperament that equip the students in analytical and narrative-style answering.

At the most crucial phase of the academic year, Rachna Sagar’s CBSE Pariksha Pre-Board Papers, is released by the month of November. This final release is the board practice before final CBSE board exams. Together with CBSE Pariksha set includes three meticulously designed question papers accompanied by an answer sheet that. With an experience of the simulated board exam environment well before the final ones, students get to know the exam rubrics. Practicing on the replica of real board answer sheet builds familiarity with exam layout, spacing, margins, OMR Sheets etc. for better time management and presentation skills. This authentic simulation boosts confidence and conditions students’ psychology for the exam.

The series of study resource by Rachna Sagar is the final tool for the students to have step-by-step guidance from Day 1 of the new session and till the end, it equips them to give their best performance in the board examinations. The planned release of these resources beginning with the Question Banks in April–May for conceptual reinforcement, continues to the analytical exposure of Previous Years’ Papers in August. The rigorous practice of EAD Sample Papers in September and the final touch to the board exam preparation through the real-exam simulation of Pariksha Pre-Board Papers in November demonstrates the company’s understanding about a student’s learning curve. Each phase of publication is strategically aligned with the rising needs of strengthened preparation. Learning extends beyond board exams. Recognizing which, the company addresses the growing needs of the Class 12 students with the CUET Question Banks, released across all sections and domains. Chapter-wise Objective Type Question Banks for the national level entrance test, complement the educational progress of students while preparing them for their further studies. The content is meticulously curated by the team of experts to help the students to balance their school curriculum with entrance exam preparation. From the first day of the session till the final revision before the boards, Rachna Sagar remains an integral part of every student’s academic journey. India’s leading educational publisher supports their dual aspirations of academic excellence.

About the Company

With the legacy of 3 decades in content development & publishing, Rachna Sagar Pvt. Ltd. has become a synonym of credibility, innovation and success. The company is dedicated to provide 3k+ Titles across various subjects for CBSE, ICSE, State & International Boards for Pre Nursery to Grade 12, encompassing textbooks, reference books, workbooks and the digital learning solutions to assist the teachers in integrating modern pedagogy and traditional teaching methods. ‘Together with’ series are aimed to provide a dependable framework that supports conceptual clarity, applied understanding and exam strategy with equal focus. The digital integration and competency-based learning underscores the organization’s commitment to CBSE’s dynamic education framework.

The organization operates through a robust pan-India infrastructure and maintains an extensive global footprint across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. As a key partner of Government initiatives like the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the company has released a wide range of NSDC books for various courses, reflecting its strong commitment to ensure skill development, transformation and excellence in the education sector.