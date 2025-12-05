India seeks bigger slice in China’s tea market

India has pitched for boosting its tea exports to China, where varieties such as Darjeeling and Masala tea have been gaining popularity among consumers traditionally inclined towards green tea.

Leading Chinese tea houses on Wednesday took part in an Indian Tea Buyer-Seller Meet organised by the Indian Embassy here, featuring vibrant presentations on the tea cultures of both countries by Chinese professionals.

India's tea export to China, the world's largest tea producer, stood at $20 million last year, according to China's customs data.

From January to October this year, the figure rose to $37 million, reflecting rising demand, particularly for Darjeeling and Masala teas, in a market dominated by lighter green teas.

Making a strong case for expanding India's footprints in the Chinese market, India's Deputy Ambassador to China Abhishek Shukla said tea continues to play an integral role in the cultures of both India and China, "acting as a bridge between our rich histories and traditions".

As one of the world's largest producers, India offers a stunning diversity of teas, each with its own distinct flavour profile and cultural significance, he said.

“Every cup of tea is more than just a drink — it is a connection to the land, the climate, and the people who cultivate it. It invites us to experience the essence of the regions where it's grown, making each sip a journey in itself,” the diplomat said.

Shukla said the potential for cooperation in the tea sector between the two countries was “limitless”, offering opportunities for exchange of ideas and innovation.