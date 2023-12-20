GVMC intensifies focus on development of ponds

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma said the focus would be on completing development activities of ponds undertaken as a part of Amrit 2.0 scheme.

After paying a visit to ponds on Tuesday, the Commissioner laid stress on beautifying the ponds and making it accessible to the public at the earliest.

Accompanied by superintending engineer KVN Ravi and zonal commissioner Simhachalam, the Commissioner took stock of the developmental works of the pond adjacent to the zone-6 Lankelapalem National Highway.

About 10 ponds in the city are getting improved under the Amrit 2.0 scheme.

The Commissioner directed the officials to build a protective wall around Lankelapalem pond, a walking track, open gym equipment, children’s play area and arrangement of a channel to streamline rainwater from hills to the pond.

Along with other facilities, the officials were instructed that the beatification work should be wrapped up by the end of December.