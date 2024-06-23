GVMC issues notices to YSRCP offices for violating norms

Visakhapatnam : The officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) issued notices to the YSRCP for constructing party offices, violating norms and without seeking proper permissions. The notices were stuck at the Opposition party offices both in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

During its rule, the YSRCP government allotted lands to construct the party office buildings in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli. Following which, the construction work was completed at Yendada (survey No: 175/4) in Visakhapatnam and Rajupalem (survey No: 175/3) Anakapalli.

Even before the permissions from the concerned authorities were sought, the construction of both offices were completed on a war-footing. The GVMC has to give permission to construct a building in Visakhapatnam that falls in its purview.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders sought the permission of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) instead of GVMC. At a time when the application was in the scrutiny stage, the office construction got completed.

Pointing it out, Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav complained against the illegal construction of the YSRCP in his representation. He lodged a complaint with the Chief City Planner of the GVMC. Responding to the complaint, Zone II Commissioner of the GVMC issued a notice to the Yendada YSRCP office, while Zone VII Commissioner gave a notice to the party’s Rajupalem office.

The notices mentioned that action will be initiated if the concerned party failed to respond in a week’s time. According to norms, construction fees have to be paid to the civic body for the new buildings. It is learnt that the construction fee for the YSRCP offices is yet to be paid to the GVMC and hence they are considered as illegal constructions. There is a possibility that the buildings are likely to be demolished.

Responding to the notices issued by the GVMC, former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath pointed out that the Alliance government is implementing the ‘Red Book’ constitution instead of Dr BR Ambedkar’s constitution.

“The AP government targeted the YSRCP offices. The alliance government’s actions are under the scanner as people are watching. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the party cadre to wait for six months for the alliance government to administer.

But the state government is showing its ‘true’ colour within 20 days of its governance. However, we will go ahead with our legal battle,” the former Minister informed the media.