GVMV officials visits 68th ward in Visakhapatnam, inspects the problems

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials visited the 68th ward Akkireddipalem area here on Wednesday.

During the visit, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, YSRCP Gajuwaka in-charge T Devan Reddy, 68th ward corporator Gudivada Anusha and GVMC officials enquired about the ward problems with the locals.

While some of the problems were sorted out on the spot, the Mayor instructed the authorities concerned to look into the rest of the issues faced by the locals and resolve them soon.

YSRCP leaders, activists and GVMC staff accompanied the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner.