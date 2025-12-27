‘Gyan 2K25’ witnesses innovative project models of students

Visakhapatnam: Students brought out a variety of project models at a two-day national-level technical festival ‘Gyan 2K25’ that began at Avanti Engineering College in Tagarapuvalasa on Friday.

The platform aided the students from various colleges to showcase their innovative projects and solutions to carry out day-to-day activities. Experiments presented by the students impressed visitors and special guests who attended the fair.

Avanti Educational Institutions chairman and former Tourism Minister Muttamshetti Srinivasa Rao along with others inaugurated the event.

Encouraging students to set big goals, Srinivasa Rao exhorted them to work hard and face challenges to achieve success in life. He urged them to get a grip over fundamental concepts and develop practical knowledge as they are crucial to secure employment.

Approximately 3,100 students from various colleges participated in this event that showcased 102 projects.

The fair featured a smart prosthetic leg project designed to provide safe and independent movement for visually and physically challenged individuals, a voice-controlled Artificial Intelligence robot created to perform functions such as information gathering, task automation, and assisting with daily activities.

Ultrasonic sensor-based moving dustbin, heat treated welding, the blind stick project, AEROLITH-X: an AI-based automated structural health monitoring and self-navigation system, a surveillance drone, a robotic arm, an electric vehicle, an AI chatbot formed part of the exhibits at the fair.