Hackathon-2024 held in JNTUA

Highlights
Anantapur: The internal Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 held at JNTUA College of Engineering here on Thursday saw the participation of 35 batches,...
Anantapur: The internal Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 held at JNTUA College of Engineering here on Thursday saw the participation of 35 batches, each working on solutions for problem statements defined by the SIH. The event was inaugurated by Principal Dr Chennareddy, while the judge panel consisting of Prof P Ramana Reddy, Prof R Rajeskar and Dr M Ramsekhar Reddy participated in the event. The judges, including Prof C Shobha Bindu, Prof S Chandra Mohan Reddy and M Kalyan Kumar, offered
valuable feedback and suggestions to enhance the
presented solutions. The event was organised by coordinators Dr G Mamatha and Dr B Om Prakash.
