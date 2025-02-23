Hamalis demand increase in wages

Adoni (Kurnool district): The leaders of AP Civil Supply Hamali Union (CITU) have demanded an increase in wages for civil supply hamalis and immediate release and implementation of a new wage GO.

On Saturday, under the union’s leadership, a protest was held at Adoni MLS Point Center. Speaking at the protest, Civil Supply Hamali Union president B Narayana and secretary B Mallikarjuna criticised the government’s failure in addressing the issues of civil supply hamali workers. They demanded immediate release of the GO related to the recently increased wagerates from Rs 25 to Rs 28.

They also urged the government to recognise civil supply hamalis as Class IV employees. Additionally, they demanded an increase in bonuses and stitching wages. The leaders warned that if their demands were not met, they would obstruct the upcoming Assembly sessions.

nion leaders B Veeranjaneyaulu, Babanna, Ramanjini, Veeresh, Prakash, Narasimhulu, and K Veeresh, along with several hamali workers,participated in the protest.