Handloom expo aims to provide livelihood to weavers: Collector

Tirupati: In line with its mandate of providing a direct marketing platform to the weavers' community, the AP Shilparamam Society has been organising 'State Handloom Expo' (SHE) at Tirupati Shilparamam. The 14-day expo was launched by the District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy in the presence of Shilparamam CEO D Syam Sundar Reddy on Monday. It was sponsored by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, government of India and will be held up to January 15.

The Shilparamam Society has organised several such expos so far to popularise and pass on the country's rich and varied cultural heritage to the people. About 60 weavers from across the country are participating in this event to showcase and sell their products to the consumers directly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the expo will provide livelihood to the weavers and it is an opportunity for the denizens as the products from different states are available in the city itself. People can buy their favourite items for the Sankranti festival and encourage the weavers, which was the motive behind the conduct of the expo now.

He said that such expos will help the weavers to sell their products directly without the involvement of middlemen. CEO of Shilaparamam Society Syam Sundar Reddy said they have taken all possible care and caution to spread awareness among the public about possible threat posed by the coronavirus by implementing the standard operating procedure (SOP) and other Covid safety norms to ensure safety of the visitors.

Deputy Director in the office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Anil Sahu took part as the special invitee, district tourism officer Rupender Reddy, Regional Director Ramana Prasad, Shilparamam Administrative Officer K Khadarvalli and others were present on the occasion.