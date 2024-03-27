Live
Just In
Handloom weavers leader joined in BJP in Anantapur
Handloom weaver leader Bonala Maruti Govinda Prasad, from Dharmavaram in Anantapur district, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Handloom weaver leader Bonala Maruti Govinda Prasad, from Dharmavaram in Anantapur district, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made during a meeting of BJP functionaries in Vijayawada, which was attended by the state party president, Mrs. Daggubati Purandeswari.
Prasad, a prominent member of the Togata Veera Kshatriya Sangam in the state, cited the BJP's welfare programs and support for the handloom industry as reasons for his decision to join the party. He expressed his commitment to work towards the victory of the BJP, as well as allied parties such as Janasena and TDP, in the upcoming general elections.
Prasad's move to the BJP has been seen as a significant development in the political landscape of Anantapur district, known for its thriving handloom industry. He is expected to play a key role in mobilizing support for the party in the region.