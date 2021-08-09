Hans helps me enhance my knowledge greatly

I have been a regular reader of The Hans India for the last three years and am almost addicted to it now. I am a student from a backward district, Srikakulam. Though these days one has different media like TV and social media to keep one updated, The Hans India helped me in improving my vocabulary.

The news reports in simple language made it easy to understand the developments easily. The edit page articles and the business page articles, in particular, attract my attention.

They have helped me enhance my knowledge on general studies and understand various issues. It is really a happy occasion that The Hans has achieved a milestone by completing one decade.

I wish that the paper achieves many more milestones and comes up with more innovative features. The best part I like about it is that it does not indulge in sensationalism and gossip-based reports.

A Chaitanya Sai, Student of Agricultural B.Sc., Srikakulam.