Happy if Jr NTR would join active politics in Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh

Chittoor: For over a decade, fans of Jr NTR and supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have been urging the actor to join politics to revitalize the TDP's prospects in the Telugu states.

Recently, Nara Lokesh, Jr NTR's cousin and TDP General Secretary shared his thoughts on the actor's possible entry into politics. Reacting to a question at the 'Hello Lokesh' event in Tirupati, Nara Lokesh expressed his enthusiasm to welcome Jr NTR into active politics.

Nara Lokesh said that "I would welcome anyone who is passionate about bringing positive change to Andhra Pradesh politics and making the state a leader in the country's political arena. So, I would definitely welcome Jr NTR's entry into active politics."