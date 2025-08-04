Hard work and determination can achieve anything: Minister Savitha

Penukonda: Minister Savitha lauded the power of hard work, determination, and self-confidence, stating that any goal can be achieved with these qualities. She congratulated over 25 candidates from the Penukonda constituency who were recently selected for Civil and APSP Constable posts in the recently announced results.

A special felicitation ceremony was held at the Minister’s camp office in Penukonda, where she honored the successful candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, she praised the candidates for their perseverance and dedication in reaching their goals, emphasizing the pride of fulfilling their parents‘ dreams. She wished them continued success and hoped they would achieve even higher positions in the future.

The event was attended by coalition leaders, the families of the selected constables, and well-wishers who celebrated the achievement with enthusiasm.