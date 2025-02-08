Harsha Kumar’s son files papers

Rajamahendravaram: GV Sunder, contesting as an MLC candidate in the Graduate Constituency elections for the twin Godavari districts set off for Eluru on Friday with a massive rally to file his nomination. Before leaving, he addressed the media at his residence on Korukonda Road, accompanied by his father and former MP GV Harsha Kumar.

Speaking to the media, Harsha Kumar stated that his son Sunder is contesting the MLC elections to raise

public issues and fight for their resolution.

Harsha Kumar and Sunder emphasised the need for the coalition government to work towards securing

special category status for Andhra Pradesh and establishing the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone.

Criticising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he questioned why, even after nine months in power, the government had not allocated Tidco houses to beneficiaries, despite previously accusing former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of failing to do so.

GV Sunder, outlining his vision, assured that he would strive to create more employment opportunities and work towards job security for the youth. He urged graduates to support him, promising to be a strong voice for public issues in the legislative council.

Following a grand rally, Sunder officially submitted his nomination papers to the Election Officer and

district Collector K Vetri Selvi for the Graduate MLC elections in Eluru.