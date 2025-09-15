Harshavardhan takes charge as SP

Ongole: V Harshavardhan Raju assumed charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Prakasam district on Sunday, while his predecessor, AR Damodar, received a grand farewell after serving the district for 14 months.

The new SP was formally welcomed by ASP (Admin) K Nageswar Rao, AR Additional SP K Srinivasa Rao, and all sub-divisional DSPs, CIs, RIs, and SIs. Speaking on the occasion, SP Harshavardhan Raju said it was an honour to serve a district named after the renowned freedom fighter and Andhra Pradesh’s first Chief Minister, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu. He outlined his priorities, emphasising maintenance of law and order as per state government directives, with special focus on women’s safety through the Shakti App, cybercrime control, and creating a crime-free district. The SP assured round-the-clock accessibility to address public grievances and promised zero tolerance towards anti-social activities.

Meanwhile, outgoing SP AR Damodar received an emotional farewell parade with flower garlands and shawls from police personnel. Officers and staff pulled his vehicle with ropes, showering flower petals as a mark of respect. In his farewell address, Damodar praised the cooperation of all ranks from Home Guards to Additional SPs, highlighting achievements in crime control, ganja eradication, women and child safety, traffic management, and staff welfare programmes, including medical camps and sports events. The ceremony was attended by Additional SPs, DSPs, CIs, RIs, SIs, and staff members.