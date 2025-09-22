  • Menu
Harvest school’s Bathukamma celebrations held with pomp

Khammam: HarvestSchool celebrated Bathukamma with cultural fervour and enthusiasm recently. The school campus was decorated with marigold garlands and traditional floral arrangements, creating a festive atmosphere. Students and teachers dressed in traditional attire came together to arrange stunning Bathukammas using seasonal flowers like Tangedu, Banthi, Gunugu, and Gummadi.

The celebrations featured traditional folk songs and lively Bathukamma dances around the floral stacks, showcasing the essence of Telangana’s rich heritage. The event was inaugurated by Correspondent P Ravimarth and Principal R Parvathi Reddy, who spoke on the importance of preserving cultural traditions through such festivities.

Parents, teachers, and students participated enthusiastically, making the occasion a memorable celebration of nature, unity, and womanhood.

