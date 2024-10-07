Hassle-free sand supply from October 16

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has stated that free sand supply is being streamlined to make sand supply hassle-free for the customers. Addressing a press conference at his office here on Sunday, Vinod Kumar informed that five sand reaches will become operational from October 16.

He said that on one Aadhar card, 20 tonnes sand will be catered to the applicants on every day. In case, customers want to avail Aadhar cards of all their family members on a single day, they should justify why they are drawing so much sand in one single day.

Sand delivery address should be correctly given, particularly the place of their house construction. Customers also can use their own vehicles like tractors etc. but should mention it at the time of booking. So that only operational charges, means loading charges, will be collected from them.

If land patta holders have sand available in their own land, they are free to use it and also supply to others if they want.

SP P Jagadesh called for complaints if any to bring to the notice of the police by calling helpline number 18004256039 or call police number 100 for help.

The Collector said that district-level task force has been constituted to check hoarding or smuggling for non-domestic purpose.

Joint collector Shiva Narayana was present.

Meanwhile, Sri Sathya Sai district Collector TS Chetan stated that for hassle-free sand booking, a sand booking portal has been created for online free sand booking. He appealed to the people to make good use of the portal for booking. The following portal can be accessed for sand booking https://www.sand.ap.gov.in

He said that more than one lakh metric tonnes of sand is available at CC reach and PC reach. Customers can book from village and ward secretariats or from the confines of their house if they have internet access in their homes, he added.