Hawkers from Beasant Road in Andhra Prabha Colony join YSRCP

In a significant development, hawkers operating on Beasant Road in Andhra Prabha Colony have officially joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The move came during a gathering at the YSRCP office, led by Atmakuru Subbarao Bevara Sri, the 23rd Division Incharge.

The hawkers were warmly welcomed into the party by Velampally Srinivasa Rao, the YSRCP candidate from the Central Constituency. Among those present at the event were Ulli Prasad and others who actively participated in the program.

The decision to join the YSRCP comes as a major boost for the party, as it continues to strengthen its support base ahead of the upcoming elections. The hawkers expressed their confidence in the YSRCP leadership and their commitment to working towards the party's vision for the betterment of the community.



The move reflects a growing trend of grassroots support for the YSRCP, as more and more individuals and groups align themselves with the party's principles and policies. With the addition of the Beasant Road hawkers, the YSRCP looks set to further solidify its position in the region.

