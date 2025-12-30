Hazrath Kale Mastan Shah Urs festival from Jan 6

Vijayawada: The134th Urs celebrations of Hazrath Kale Mastan Shah Aulia Baba, revered by both Hindus and Muslims, would commence from January 6 and continue till January 10 in Guntur, according to Dargah Dharmakartha Ravi Rammohan Rao.

He, along with his wife Ravi Dundeshwari, appealed to devotees to participate in large numbers and seek the blessings of Baba during the Urs celebrations. Addressing the media here on Monday, Ravi Rammohan Rao released the Urs poster and said that elaborate arrangements have been completed for the grand conduct of the annual event. He stated that Hazrath Kale Mastan Shah Aulia Baba symbolises communal harmony and is worshipped by people across religions.

He informed the Urs festivities would begin on January 6 with decorative illumination, followed by Annadanam. A grand Sandal (Chandanam) procession will be taken out at 11 pm on the same day with the participation of thousands of devotees, he said. On January 7, sandal distribution, Deepaaradhana, and Annadanam would be organised. Further, Rammohan Rao said that on January 8, Gyarvi Sharif (Quran recitation) would be held, followed by early morning Prasadam distribution and Annadanam. On January 9, the Chadars (sacred cloths) offered by devotees throughout the year would be distributed to Fakirs, he said. The Urs celebrations would conclude on January 10 with the ceremonial placing of the sacred chair of Baba at its original position.

Meanwhile, he said that Urs would be celebrated in a colourful manner with traditional music, folk performances, Kolatams, Butta Bommalu, and devotional programmes. Medical facilities, including free first aid and free distribution of medicines, would be available throughout the festival days. He also highlighted that the Annadanam programme has been continuing uninterruptedly since August 20, 2007.