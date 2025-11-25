HC bench proposed in Kurnool ABC camps: Minister Bharath

Kurnool: Industries Minister TG Bharath reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to establishing a High Court Bench in Kurnool’s A, B and C Camps. Speaking at a public event in Budhavarapet on Monday, he said the government is simultaneously pushing industrial growth in the backward district and resolving long-pending urban issues.

He laid foundation for road works worth Rs 34.68 lakh between Medical College and Shasha Masjid, including BT surfacing, CC drains, pipeline repairs and compound wall construction.

The narrow stretch had caused numerous accidents over two decades. After consultations with the mosque committee, necessary structures were removed for smooth widening. Proposals are underway to widen the road from Kids World to Budhavarapet Bridge and build a new Handri river bridge from Kalyan Jewellers to Budhavarapet. On industrial front, Bharath said a recent job mela placed 900 youth, with another scheduled for December 8.