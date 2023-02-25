HC bids warm farewell to Justice Praveen Kumar

Nelapadu (Guntur district): The full court of the Andhra Pradesh High Court hailed the services of Justice C Praveen Kumar who retired on Friday. It may be recalled that he was in-charge Chief Justice of AP High Court for some time.





Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra presiding over the meeting stated that after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the High Court was shifted to Amaravati. Justice Praveen Kumar as the Chief Justice worked hard to provide necessary infrastructure to the High Court. He said that during his tenure as the High Court judge, he solved about 26,000 cases. Justice Praveen Kumar is a role model to the young advocates, he said.

Thanking to the felicitation, Justice Praveen Kumar said that Andhra Pradesh has the history of having three High Courts in three states including at Kurnool in Andhra, at Hyderabad in the combined state of AP and now here for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

When the High Court was shifted to Andhra Pradesh there were 18 judges and now there are 31 judges. Justice Praveen Kumar thanked the former Chief Justices and judges and the present bench, Bar members, office staff and others for extending their cooperation. He recalled that he wanted to become a doctor or a civil servant but was destined to become a judicial officer. Advocate General S Sriram said that Justice Praveen Kumar is a non-controversial person.

High Court Advocates Association president K Janakirami Reddy, AP Bar Council chairman Ghanta Rama Rao, deputy solicitor general Haranadh, High Court judges, registrars, additional advocate general, public prosecutor, members of Bar Association, Bar Council and others participated.



