KIIT HSS students achieve success in JEE Main

Bhubaneswar: Students of KIIT Higher Secondary School have excelled in the JEE Main exam. Of the 45 students who appeared for the exam, 11 students secured top ranks and brought laurels to the institution.

They have also become an inspiration for the students of the institution who will be appearing for the JEE Main exam in the coming year. Subhant Sahani secured 96 per cent marks and made his school proud. Apart from plus 2 courses, the institution also offers independent courses for the students.

The students are continuously guided by the teachers to come out successful in various competitive exams. Institution chairman Chitta Ranjan Mishra congratulated the students who came out successful and also appreciated the efforts of the teachers. Courses are also offered to the students of the institution to appear for admission test to NEET/ISER and NISER exams.