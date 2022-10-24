AP High Court CJ urged to visit villages in NCAP region

Srikakulam: AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tammineni Sitaram in press conference here on Saturday appealed to Chief Justice of AP High Court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) to visit villages in North Coastal AP (NCAP) region in the state to know ground realities. The Speaker explained about that decentralisation of development and three capitals in the state.

He said that the Opposition party is resorting courts to create hurdles for development of backward region like NCAP. He urged the judges to tour villages and decide whether the movement for Visakhapatnam as executive capital and seeking development of the NCAP region is right or not. He further said that several states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh are having different cities for executive, legislature and judiciary headquarters and AP is adopting same model for decentralised development of all regions equally in the state. He also said that Visakhapatnam is having all required sources to develop as executive capital for the state, but Opposition TDP leaders are supporting Amaravati and betraying people of NCAP. He questioned the TDP chief N Chandrababu why he hurriedly shifted the capital to Amaravati from Hyderabad overnight though we have right for ten years.?