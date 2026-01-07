HC orders criminal cases against police

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered the registration of criminal cases against police officers found to have colluded with the accused in the Tirumala Parakamani theft case, tightening the legal noose around alleged institutional lapses in the high-profile matter. Hearing the case, the High Court directed the CID and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to proceed with a full-fledged investigation.

It made clear that the probe should not be confined to the theft alone, but must also cover other irregularities exposed during the inquiry. The court said the CID report had clearly established collusion by certain police officers and underlined the need for both criminal prosecution and departmental action. The bench also said it would offer suggestions regarding the table arrangements for the counting process, a procedural issue raised during the hearing. The case has been adjourned to January 8. Meanwhile, allegations have emerged against then circle inspector Jagan Mohan Reddy, II Town CI Chandrasekhar, and sub-inspector Lakshmi Reddy, who had inspected properties belonging to prime accused Ravi Kumar. All three officers have already been placed on compulsory leave. Following the High Court’s directive, the CID is expected to formally register cases against them.