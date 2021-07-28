Head regulator of Veligonda project leaks

Markapuram: The floodwater in the Krishna River leaked through the gates of the head regulator installed at the first tunnel of the Veligonda project on Monday and reached the exit point at Kotturu near Dornala.

The engineering officials said that the leakage is common in projects and informed that they sealed the leakage. The boring of the Tunnel I and installation of the head regulator to it at Kollam Vagu in Srisailam project backwaters were completed a few months ago. The officials informed that the Chief Minister will inaugurate Tunnel I to release water to Prakasam district soon, after shifting the people from submerging villages and completing the canals.

However, due to the incessant rains in the upstream states, the Srisailam project received flood and the head regulator started leaking unable to withstand the pressure. The water flowed through the Tunnel I of 18.82 kilometres on gravity and inundated the yard at the exit.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party leaders visited the Tunnel I yard at Kotturu on Tuesday afternoon. They slammed the government for the negligence.

TDP Yerragondapalem in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, Kondapi MLA Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Giddalur former MLA Muthumula Ashok Reddy, Markapuram former MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy and others inspected the flood water accumulated at the yard and said that a great mishap was averted. They alleged that the water leakage is only due to the substandard works and wondered what could be the fate of the workers and the public in the nearby villages if the head regulator gates washed away.

They said that the YSRCP promised to complete the project and provide water to the public in just one year, but it is not responding even if the Union government quoted the project as unapproved in the recent gazette notification. They demanded the government to distribute the R&R package and shift the people from submerging villages immediately.

Meanwhile, the executive engineer of the Veligonda project tunnels, Abid Talim said that leakages like this are common in the construction of the project. He explained that the head regulator gates didn't withstand the pressure of the water and a discharge of just 50 cusecs occurred from Monday. He said that they brought experts from Visakhapatnam on Tuesday and they have completely sealed the head regulator at Kollam Vagu successfully. He advised the public not to panic and they are dewatering the yard with the help of nine motors, to resume the works soon.